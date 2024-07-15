Preliminary EBIT for H1 2024 is EUR 7.0 million, a 48% increase from H1 2023's EUR 4.8 million.

Turnover for H1 2024 is EUR 135.0 million, slightly down from H1 2023's EUR 138.1 million.

Free cash flow for H1 2024 is EUR 9.9 million, up from EUR 7.6 million in H1 2023.

Full-year 2024 EBIT forecast raised to EUR 11-13 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 10-12 million.

Expected free cash flow for full-year 2024 is now around EUR 12 million, up from the previously forecast EUR 10 million.

Final figures to be published in the half-year financial report on 8 August 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Leifheit is on 08.08.2024.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 16,650EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,20 % since publication.





