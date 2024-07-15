HUGO BOSS updates its financial outlook for full year 2024 due to persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.

Preliminary second quarter results show a 1% decline in currency-adjusted Group sales, amounting to EUR 1,015 million.

Operating profit (EBIT) for the second quarter is EUR 70 million, down from EUR 121 million in Q2 2023, due to softer sales trends, increased marketing investments, and higher retail costs.

Free cash flow improved to EUR 143 million in Q2 2024, mainly due to optimized inventory levels, which are down 7% year over year.

HUGO BOSS adjusts its full-year 2024 financial outlook, now expecting Group sales to increase by +1% to +4% and EBIT to range between -15% to +5%.

Full set of second quarter results will be published on August 1, 2024.

