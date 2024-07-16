DKSH Posts 8.2% Core EBIT Growth in H1, Strengthens Value Creation in Asia DKSH has delivered a robust performance in the first half of the year, with an 8.2% increase in core EBIT at constant exchange rates (CER). Net sales rose by 3.3% to CHF 5.4 billion, and the Consumer Goods division hit its mid-term EBIT margin …



