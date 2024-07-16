DKSH Posts 8.2% Core EBIT Growth in H1, Strengthens Value Creation in Asia
DKSH has delivered a robust performance in the first half of the year, with an 8.2% increase in core EBIT at constant exchange rates (CER). Net sales rose by 3.3% to CHF 5.4 billion, and the Consumer Goods division hit its mid-term EBIT margin target of 2.5%. The company generated a strong free cash flow of CHF 160.8 million and reaffirmed its positive outlook for 2024. Mark your calendars for the Capital Markets Day on November 18 in London.
- DKSH reports core EBIT growth of 8.2% at CER for H1 - Net sales grew by 3.3% at CER to CHF 5.4 billion - Consumer Goods core EBIT margin reached mid-term target of 2.5% - Strong free cash flow of CHF 160.8 million - DKSH confirms outlook for 2024 - Capital Markets Day on November 18 in London
- Net sales growth driven by organic growth, acquisitions, and exchange rates - Business Unit Healthcare achieved above-GDP net sales growth of 5.8% at CER - Business Unit Consumer Goods achieved a core EBIT increase of 17.0% at CER - Business Unit Performance Materials saw a net sales decline of 2.6% at CER - Business Unit Technology achieved a net sales growth of 3.3% at CER - DKSH expects GDP+2 sales growth and higher core EBIT in 2024, based on a strong business model and strategy execution.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at DKSH Holding is on 16.07.2024.
ISIN:CH0126673539WKN:A1JU9U
