Eckert & Ziegler Boosts Sales & Earnings, Raises 2024 Profit Forecast
In Q2 2024, our financial performance soared with sales hitting EUR 77.8 million, a significant rise from last year's EUR 60.1 million. EBIT before special items also saw a boost, reaching EUR 17.5 million.
Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
- Sales in Q2 2024: EUR 77.8 million (previous year: EUR 60.1 million)
- EBIT before special items in Q2 2024: EUR 17.5 million (previous year: EUR 12.0 million)
- Net income in Q2 2024: EUR 9.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.2 million)
- Sales in H1 2024: EUR 145.4 million (previous year: EUR 118.0 million)
- EBIT before special items in H1 2024: EUR 32.5 million (previous year: EUR 22.6 million)
- Profit forecast for 2024 raised to EBIT before special items of around EUR 55 million, sales forecast remains just under EUR 265 million
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 09.08.2024.
The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 46,43EUR and was up +3,87 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,02EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,27 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.523,83PKT (-0,18 %).
