Endor AG: Court Greenlights Shareholders to Call Extraordinary General Meeting
The Landshut Local Court has given the green light for Endor AG shareholders to call an Extraordinary General Meeting, setting the stage for crucial decisions that could reshape the company's future.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Landshut Local Court authorizes shareholders of Endor AG to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting - Agenda items for the meeting include a report on the current economic situation, withdrawal of confidence from Management Board members, dismissal of Supervisory Board members, election to the Supervisory Board, appointment of a special auditor, and implementation of a capital increase - Shareholders intend to propose a capital increase of up to EUR 70 million with new shares issued at EUR 1.00 per share - Convening the meeting jeopardizes ongoing restructuring under the German Corporate Stabilisation and Restructuring Act - Failure of ongoing proceedings could lead to insolvency and termination of jobs - Company intends to continue restructuring after the proceedings, considering appealing against the court decision
