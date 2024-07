Daimler Truck Holding AG discloses preliminary results for Q2 2024 - Full impairment of China Joint Venture BFDA with €120 million impact - Operational performance of Industrial Business at 10.2% - Strong results in Trucks North America and Daimler Buses, below expectations in Mercedes-Benz and Financial Services - Full-year guidance currently under review - Preliminary results for Q2 2024 include EBIT of €1,076 million, adj. EBIT of €1,168 million, adj. ROS of 9.3%, and Free Cash Flow of € -285 million.

The next important date, Analyst event, at Daimler Truck Holding is on 01.08.2024.

