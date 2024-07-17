Accelleron Industries Boosts 2024 Revenue & Profit Forecast After Strong H1
Accelleron has reported impressive half-year revenues of USD 505 million, marking a 15% year-on-year growth. The company has revised its full-year 2024 guidance, anticipating 9-12% revenue growth and around 25% profitability.
- Half-year revenues at USD 505 million, a growth of 15% year-on-year in constant currency
- Full-year 2024 constant currency revenues growth guidance increased to 9 – 12% and profitability expected to be around 25%
- Accelleron reports continued positive development in the marine and energy markets
- Strong revenues growth in the first half of 2024 supported by merchant marine new and service business
- Positive market dynamics offset temporary reduction in US gas compression business and decline in marine low-speed service business
- Accelleron expects continued positive development in the second half of the year and revises guidance for 2024 to 9-12% revenue growth and around 25% profitability.
