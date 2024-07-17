Knaus Tabbert AG updates its forecast for the 2024 financial year - Consolidated revenues expected to be between EUR 1.3 billion to EUR 1.4 billion - Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be between 7.0% to 8.0% - Increase in financing costs of up to 8% poses challenges for trade partners - Production output temporarily reduced to reduce dealer's inventory and interest burden - Extended plant holidays in August by 8 working days or two weeks to support marketing efforts

The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 36,43EUR and was down -2,74 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,21 % since publication.





