Knaus Tabbert AG: 2024 Financial Forecast Update – What Investors Need to Know
Knaus Tabbert AG revises its 2024 outlook, projecting revenues of EUR 1.3-1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.0%-8.0%. Rising financing costs and strategic production cuts highlight key challenges ahead.
Foto: Knaus Tabbert AG
- Knaus Tabbert AG updates its forecast for the 2024 financial year - Consolidated revenues expected to be between EUR 1.3 billion to EUR 1.4 billion - Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be between 7.0% to 8.0% - Increase in financing costs of up to 8% poses challenges for trade partners - Production output temporarily reduced to reduce dealer's inventory and interest burden - Extended plant holidays in August by 8 working days or two weeks to support marketing efforts
The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 36,43EUR and was down -2,74 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,21 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A2YN504WKN:A2YN50
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
