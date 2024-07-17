LANXESS expects second quarter 2024 EBITDA pre exceptionals to be EUR 181 million, 32% above market expectations of EUR 137 million.

The preliminary EBITDA pre exceptionals for Q2 2024 is 69% higher than the previous year's Q2 figure of EUR 107 million.

Higher utilization rates and successful cost-saving programs contributed to the strong Q2 2024 results.

Sales volumes increased slightly in some customer industries, despite weak demand for agrochemicals and challenging conditions in the construction industry.

LANXESS confirms full-year EBITDA pre guidance of 10-20% growth and expects Q3 2024 EBITDA pre to be close to or at the level of Q2 2024.

Full results for Q2 2024 will be released on August 9, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Lanxess is on 09.08.2024.

