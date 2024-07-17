LANXESS Stock Soars: Q2 2024 EBITDA Pre Exceptionals Exceeds Expectations
LANXESS has significantly outperformed market expectations for Q2 2024, reporting an EBITDA pre exceptionals of EUR 181 million, a remarkable 69% increase from the previous year.
Foto: LANXESS
- LANXESS expects second quarter 2024 EBITDA pre exceptionals to be EUR 181 million, 32% above market expectations of EUR 137 million.
- The preliminary EBITDA pre exceptionals for Q2 2024 is 69% higher than the previous year's Q2 figure of EUR 107 million.
- Higher utilization rates and successful cost-saving programs contributed to the strong Q2 2024 results.
- Sales volumes increased slightly in some customer industries, despite weak demand for agrochemicals and challenging conditions in the construction industry.
- LANXESS confirms full-year EBITDA pre guidance of 10-20% growth and expects Q3 2024 EBITDA pre to be close to or at the level of Q2 2024.
- Full results for Q2 2024 will be released on August 9, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Lanxess is on 09.08.2024.
The price of Lanxess at the time of the news was 25,00EUR and was up +11,23 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,00 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.522,38PKT (-0,57 %).
ISIN:DE0005470405WKN:547040
