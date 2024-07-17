Henkel achieved very strong business performance in the first half of 2024, exceeding market expectations, particularly in adjusted return on sales and adjusted earnings per share.

Henkel raised its FY 2024 earnings outlook due to higher profit expectations in the Consumer Brands business unit and increased marketing investments.

Preliminary figures show Henkel generated sales of 10,813 million euros in H1 2024, with organic sales growth of 2.9%.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose by 28.4% to 1,610 million euros, and adjusted earnings per preferred share increased by 32.9% to 2.78 euros.

Sales in the Adhesive Technologies business unit were 5,475 million euros with organic sales growth of 2.0%, while the Consumer Brands unit had sales of 5,266 million euros with organic sales growth of 4.3%.

Henkel's outlook for 2024 includes organic sales growth of 2.5 to 4.5%, adjusted return on sales of 13.5 to 14.5%, and adjusted earnings per preferred share increase of 20.0 to 30.0% at constant exchange rates.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Henkel VZ is on 13.08.2024.

The price of Henkel VZ at the time of the news was 83,67EUR and was up +2,54 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 84,52EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.408,00PKT (-0,94 %).





