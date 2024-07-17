Henkel VZ: Strong H1 2024 Performance, Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook
Henkel's stellar performance in the first half of 2024 has surpassed market expectations, driven by impressive gains in adjusted return on sales and earnings per share. This success has led to an optimistic earnings outlook for the year.
Foto: Jan-Philipp Strobel - dpa
- Henkel achieved very strong business performance in the first half of 2024, exceeding market expectations, particularly in adjusted return on sales and adjusted earnings per share.
- Henkel raised its FY 2024 earnings outlook due to higher profit expectations in the Consumer Brands business unit and increased marketing investments.
- Preliminary figures show Henkel generated sales of 10,813 million euros in H1 2024, with organic sales growth of 2.9%.
- Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose by 28.4% to 1,610 million euros, and adjusted earnings per preferred share increased by 32.9% to 2.78 euros.
- Sales in the Adhesive Technologies business unit were 5,475 million euros with organic sales growth of 2.0%, while the Consumer Brands unit had sales of 5,266 million euros with organic sales growth of 4.3%.
- Henkel's outlook for 2024 includes organic sales growth of 2.5 to 4.5%, adjusted return on sales of 13.5 to 14.5%, and adjusted earnings per preferred share increase of 20.0 to 30.0% at constant exchange rates.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Henkel VZ is on 13.08.2024.
The price of Henkel VZ at the time of the news was 83,67EUR and was up +2,54 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 84,52EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,02 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 18.408,00PKT (-0,94 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-0,17 %
-0,12 %
-1,81 %
+13,40 %
+14,19 %
-6,72 %
-7,44 %
-5,32 %
+288,22 %
ISIN:DE0006048432WKN:604843
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte