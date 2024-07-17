Wacker Neuson SE Updates 2024 Guidance, Reveals H1 Preliminary Figures
Facing a downturn in demand, Wacker Neuson SE has adjusted its 2024 fiscal outlook, projecting lower revenues and EBIT margins. Preliminary Q2 figures show significant declines, with final results due on August 13.
Foto: Wolfilser - stock.adobe.com
- Wacker Neuson SE revises its guidance for fiscal year 2024 due to weak demand in construction and agricultural machinery markets.
- The new revenue forecast for 2024 is between EUR 2,300 million and EUR 2,400 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 2,400 million to EUR 2,600 million.
- The EBIT margin is now expected to be between 6.0% and 7.0%, compared to the previous forecast of 8.0% to 9.0%.
- Preliminary revenue for the second quarter of 2024 is EUR 611.7 million, a 12.5% decrease from the previous year.
- Preliminary EBIT for the second quarter of 2024 is EUR 46.9 million, a 47.2% decrease from the previous year.
- Final business figures for the first half of 2024 will be published on August 13, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Wacker Neuson is on 13.08.2024.
The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 14,980EUR and was down -1,45 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,860EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,80 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.529,65PKT (-0,59 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-0,14 %
-4,50 %
-8,96 %
-17,97 %
-37,58 %
-41,71 %
-24,34 %
-12,61 %
-40,00 %
ISIN:DE000WACK012WKN:WACK01
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte