Wacker Neuson SE revises its guidance for fiscal year 2024 due to weak demand in construction and agricultural machinery markets.

The new revenue forecast for 2024 is between EUR 2,300 million and EUR 2,400 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 2,400 million to EUR 2,600 million.

The EBIT margin is now expected to be between 6.0% and 7.0%, compared to the previous forecast of 8.0% to 9.0%.

Preliminary revenue for the second quarter of 2024 is EUR 611.7 million, a 12.5% decrease from the previous year.

Preliminary EBIT for the second quarter of 2024 is EUR 46.9 million, a 47.2% decrease from the previous year.

Final business figures for the first half of 2024 will be published on August 13, 2024.

The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 14,980EUR and was down -1,45 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,860EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,80 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.529,65PKT (-0,59 %).






