Singulus Technologies AG: Executive Board's AGM Report - Financing Overhaul & Forecast Update
As SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG prepares for its Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2024, significant updates on financing reorganization and forecast adjustments are on the agenda.
- The Executive Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG will inform the Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2024, about the reorganization of financing and correction of the forecast.
- Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., the largest shareholder, committed to providing sufficient liquid funds until March 31, 2025, but no agreement has been reached yet.
- SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has requested Triumph to fulfill its financial commitment by August 23, 2024, to avoid potential liquidity concerns.
- Preliminary key financial figures for the first half of 2024 include incoming orders worth €52.3 million, an order backlog of €70.4 million, and a turnover of €40.7 million.
- The operating result (EBIT) for the first six months of 2024 was positive at €1.2 million, with a revised forecast for the year predicting sales between €95.0 million and €105.0 million and EBIT between €3.0 million and €6.5 million.
- Further details and documents for the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company's website.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Singulus Technologies is on 25.07.2024.
ISIN:DE000A1681X5WKN:A1681X
