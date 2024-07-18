SFS on Track to Smash 2024 Financial Targets
In the first half of 2024, SFS Group skillfully navigated economic challenges, achieving CHF 1,544.9 million in sales and an 11.7% EBIT margin, while significantly reducing CO2 emissions through renewable energy use.
- SFS Group navigated a challenging economic environment in the first half of 2024 with inconsistent business performance and inventory reductions in individual end markets.
- Achieved sales of CHF 1,544.9 million and an EBIT margin of 11.7%.
- SFS is on track to meet its 2024 financial year targets.
- Significant reduction in CO2 emissions due to increased use of purchased renewable energy.
- Contact information: Benjamin Sieber and Valentina Dönz, Corporate Communications, SFS Group AG, Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg, T +41 71 727 62 48, M +41 79 666 44 82, corporate.communications@sfs.com.
- SFS Group Schweiz AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with ISIN CH0239229302 and Valor 23922930.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at SFS Group is on 05.09.2024.
