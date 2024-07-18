Breaking News: Must-Read Media Release Unveiled!
Driven by robust demand for advanced semiconductor fabrication equipment, VAT's Q2 orders surged to CHF 271 million, marking a 15% increase from Q1 2024 and a 75% rise from Q2 2023.
- Continued sequential improvement of orders and sales driven by demand for advanced semiconductor fabrication equipment
- Q2 orders of CHF 271 million up 15% vs. Q1 2024 and up 75% vs. Q2 2023; sales of CHF 251 million up 27% vs. Q1 2024 and up 14% vs. Q2 2023
- VAT confirms previously communicated expectations on market development for 2024 and into next year as semi industry prepares for strong 2025 growth
- Half-year 2024 results: Orders up 74% year-on-year, sales flat year-on-year; EBITDA margin at 30.1% vs. 29.2% in H1 2023; H1 2024 net income amounted to CHF 94 million, 12% higher year-on-year; H1 2024 EPS of CHF 3.14
- Free cash flow of CHF 26 million down 29% as a result of inventory prebuilding and higher capital expenditure for additional production capacity in Malaysia and the Innovation Center in Switzerland
- VAT continues to expect higher sales, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, net income, and free cash flow for FY 2024
