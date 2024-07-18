Bechtle AG's growth in the second quarter of 2024 fell short of expectations - Business volume totaled around €1,830 million, with a 1% increase compared to the previous year - Revenue fell by around 2% - Earnings before taxes (EBT) were around €83 million, significantly below expectations - Bechtle AG is revising its full-year forecast due to challenging conditions - The company will publish its report on the first half year and second quarter on August 9, 2024

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bechtle is on 09.08.2024.

The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 39,54EUR and was down -1,45 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,26EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,71 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.633,99PKT (+0,25 %).





