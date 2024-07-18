Sartorius Vz. Updates 2024 Guidance & Reveals H1 Results
Facing a turbulent market, Sartorius AG revises its 2024 outlook. Despite a 2.2% dip in H1 sales to €1,680 million and an 8.8% drop in EBITDA, the company anticipates steady revenue and a 27-29% margin.
Foto: Sartorius
- Sartorius AG adjusts its guidance for fiscal year 2024 due to a challenging and volatile market environment.
- Sales revenue for H1 2024 was 1,680 million euros, a decline of 2.2% in constant currencies.
- The Group's underlying EBITDA declined by 8.8% to 471 million euros, with a margin of 28.1%.
- Sartorius employed 14,143 people as of June 30, 2024, down from 15,048 the previous year.
- The company now expects sales revenue for 2024 to remain at prior-year levels, with an underlying EBITDA margin of 27-29%.
- The Bioprocess Solutions Division's sales revenue remained stable, while the Lab Products & Services Division saw an 8.9% decline in sales revenue.
The price of Sartorius Vz. at the time of the news was 241,75EUR and was down -0,96 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 232,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,03 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 18.330,50PKT (-0,63 %).
