Sartorius AG adjusts its guidance for fiscal year 2024 due to a challenging and volatile market environment.

Sales revenue for H1 2024 was 1,680 million euros, a decline of 2.2% in constant currencies.

The Group's underlying EBITDA declined by 8.8% to 471 million euros, with a margin of 28.1%.

Sartorius employed 14,143 people as of June 30, 2024, down from 15,048 the previous year.

The company now expects sales revenue for 2024 to remain at prior-year levels, with an underlying EBITDA margin of 27-29%.

The Bioprocess Solutions Division's sales revenue remained stable, while the Lab Products & Services Division saw an 8.9% decline in sales revenue.

The price of Sartorius Vz. at the time of the news was 241,75EUR and was down -0,96 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 232,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,03 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.330,50PKT (-0,63 %).





