SUSS MicroTec raises its full-year 2024 guidance following a strong first half-year performance.

Sales in the second quarter of 2024 were €99.3 million, with a gross profit margin of 40.5% and an EBIT margin of 15.3%.

The Management Board now expects full-year sales to be between €380 and €410 million, up from the previous forecast of €340 to €370 million.

The expected gross profit margin has been increased to 38-40%, from the previous 35-38%, and the EBIT margin to 14-16%, from the previous 10-12%.

Order intake in the second quarter of 2024 was €93.9 million.

The complete financial report for the first half of 2024 will be published on August 7, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SUESS MicroTec is on 07.08.2024.

The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 59,60EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,85 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.515,17PKT (+0,10 %).





