SUSS MicroTec Soars: Boosts 2024 Outlook After Stellar H1 Performance
SUSS MicroTec has boosted its full-year 2024 outlook after a robust first half. With Q2 sales hitting €99.3 million and margins on the rise, the company now anticipates higher annual revenues and profits.
Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
- SUSS MicroTec raises its full-year 2024 guidance following a strong first half-year performance.
- Sales in the second quarter of 2024 were €99.3 million, with a gross profit margin of 40.5% and an EBIT margin of 15.3%.
- The Management Board now expects full-year sales to be between €380 and €410 million, up from the previous forecast of €340 to €370 million.
- The expected gross profit margin has been increased to 38-40%, from the previous 35-38%, and the EBIT margin to 14-16%, from the previous 10-12%.
- Order intake in the second quarter of 2024 was €93.9 million.
- The complete financial report for the first half of 2024 will be published on August 7, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SUESS MicroTec is on 07.08.2024.
The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 59,60EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,85 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.515,17PKT (+0,10 %).
ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
