Struggling Market Forces Trigger Sales Drop and Mid-Year Loss
Economic turbulence has led to a drop in demand, with order intake and sales falling short of last year's figures. Despite cost-saving efforts, high start-up costs and unexpected expenses have deepened losses.
- Economic uncertainty impacts demand - order intake and sales below previous year
- Lower sales result in loss, despite savings measures
- High start-up costs and unplanned additional expenses associated with the implementation of automation and end-to-end solutions projects further reduced the results
- No significant recovery in the second half of the year
- Order intake declined to CHF 304.7 million (-24.5% at constant exchange rates)
- Operating free cash flow was negative at CHF -26.9 million
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 19.07.2024.
ISIN:CH0244017502WKN:A117LR
