V-ZUG Holding Boosts Profits and Results in H1 2024
In the first half of 2024, V-ZUG Group reported net sales of CHF 284.1 million, marking a 4.7% decline from the previous year. Despite this, the operating result (EBIT) rose to CHF 8.8 million, with an EBIT margin of 3.1%.
- V-ZUG Group achieved net sales of CHF 284.1 million in the first half of 2024, a 4.7% decrease from the previous year.
- Operating result (EBIT) increased to CHF 8.8 million, with an EBIT margin of 3.1%, up from 1.7% the previous year.
- The Swiss market saw a recovery with net sales of CHF 240.5 million, and international own-brand business grew by 18.5%.
- Cash flow from operating activities was CHF -10.8 million, and free cash flow was CHF -36.2 million due to high investments.
- Wolfgang Schroeder was appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective from 1 July 2024.
- V-ZUG expects improved net sales and profitability for the full year 2024, driven by the "Simplify V-ZUG" initiative and better market conditions.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at V-ZUG Holding is on 19.07.2024.
