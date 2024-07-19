DATA MODUL AG O.N.: Sales and Earnings Plummet in Q2 2024 vs. Last Year
The second quarter of 2024 saw a significant downturn in both sales and earnings for the company, with Group EBIT plummeting by 73.7% and sales dropping by 23.5% compared to the same period in 2023.
- Decline in sales and earnings during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year
- Group EBIT in Q2 2024 was EUR 1.5 million, a decrease of 73.7% compared to Q2 2023
- Group sales decreased by 23.5% to EUR 51.0 million in Q2 2024
- Bookings reduced by 21.6% to EUR 49.8 million in Q2 2024
- Definitive results for Q2 2024 will be published on August 9th, 2024
- Contact for Investor Relations: Lena Haas, InvestorRelations@data-modul.com
The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 28,20EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,77 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0005498901WKN:549890
