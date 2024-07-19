    checkAd

     205  0 Kommentare AURELIUS Equity Opportunities: Calvert Int'l AG Unveils 2023 Financial Results

    Calvert International AG's 2023 financials reveal a profit boost from cost management despite lower sales. With assets at EUR 4.887M and equity at EUR 2.974M, CIAG is pivoting to Africa's energy market in 2024.

    • Calvert International AG published consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2023 - Despite a decline in sales, the company achieved an increased positive result due to effective cost management - Total assets at the end of 2023 were EUR 4.887 million, with total equity at EUR 2.974 million - The company is strategically realigning in 2024 with a focus on the African energy sector - CIAG acquired Emerging Energy Corporation (EEC) in 2024 to expand its portfolio - CIAG is in negotiations with renewable energy companies to drive adoption of green technologies in Africa

