AURELIUS Equity Opportunities: Calvert Int'l AG Unveils 2023 Financial Results
Calvert International AG's 2023 financials reveal a profit boost from cost management despite lower sales. With assets at EUR 4.887M and equity at EUR 2.974M, CIAG is pivoting to Africa's energy market in 2024.
- Calvert International AG published consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2023 - Despite a decline in sales, the company achieved an increased positive result due to effective cost management - Total assets at the end of 2023 were EUR 4.887 million, with total equity at EUR 2.974 million - The company is strategically realigning in 2024 with a focus on the African energy sector - CIAG acquired Emerging Energy Corporation (EEC) in 2024 to expand its portfolio - CIAG is in negotiations with renewable energy companies to drive adoption of green technologies in Africa
The price of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities at the time of the news was 14,750EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the
previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,14 %
-0,88 %
+1,17 %
+12,39 %
+25,66 %
-44,10 %
-60,17 %
-45,19 %
+427,85 %
ISIN:DE000A0JK2A8WKN:A0JK2A
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte