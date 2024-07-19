SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Boosts 2024 Full-Year Outlook
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has boosted its financial outlook for 2024, projecting higher revenues and EBIT. With a strong order entry and a promising book-to-bill ratio, the company is set for growth.
- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE raises outlook for full year 2024 - Revenue forecast increased to a range between €225 million and €240 million - EBIT predicted between €16 million and €20 million - Order entry expected to have a book-to-bill ratio greater than one - Contact person for SNP is Marcel Wiskow, Director of Investor Relations - Company's ISIN is DE0007203705 and it is listed on various stock exchanges
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 08.08.2024.
The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 52,80EUR and was up +2,13 % compared with the
previous day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,14 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
