SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE raises outlook for full year 2024 - Revenue forecast increased to a range between €225 million and €240 million - EBIT predicted between €16 million and €20 million - Order entry expected to have a book-to-bill ratio greater than one - Contact person for SNP is Marcel Wiskow, Director of Investor Relations - Company's ISIN is DE0007203705 and it is listed on various stock exchanges

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 08.08.2024.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 52,80EUR and was up +2,13 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,14 % since publication.





