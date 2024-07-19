Salzgitter Group generated external sales of €5.2 billion in H1 2024, down from €5.8 billion in H1 2023.

EBITDA for H1 2024 was €233.6 million, compared to €429.3 million in H1 2023.

Pre-tax profit for H1 2024 was €11.5 million, significantly lower than €211.0 million in H1 2023.

The result includes a €70.6 million contribution from the investment in Aurubis AG, which had a negative contribution of €–2.4 million in H1 2023.

In Q2 2024, the Salzgitter Group recorded external sales of €2.6 billion, EBITDA of €107.2 million, and a pre-tax result of €–5.7 million.

Detailed financial statements for H1 2024 will be published on August 12, 2024.

The next important date, Analyst event, at Salzgitter is on 12.08.2024.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 17,010EUR and was down -0,96 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.417,14PKT (-0,61 %).





