TAKKT Q2 Earnings Preview: 2024 Sales & Earnings Forecast Adjusted
TAKKT's preliminary Q2 results reveal a challenging quarter with a 19% drop in sales to EUR 260.4 million and an EBITDA of EUR 13.2 million, weighed down by one-off expenses. The FoodService division saw a notable decline, prompting a downward revision of the 2024 forecast.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- Preliminary Q2 earnings show a 19.0% decline in sales, totaling EUR 260.4 million.
- EBITDA for Q2 was EUR 13.2 million, impacted by one-off expenses of EUR 4.1 million.
- The FoodService division experienced a significant slowdown, with sales dropping from minus 20.2% to minus 27.8%.
- TAKKT adjusted its 2024 forecast, now expecting organic sales growth between minus 12% to minus 17% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.3% to 8.3%.
- The weak performance in the FoodService division may affect its valuation, increasing the risk of impairment.
- TAKKT will publish its half-year report for 2024 on July 25.
The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2024, at TAKKT is on 25.07.2024.
The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 11,230EUR and was down -3,11 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.392,83PKT (-0,78 %).
