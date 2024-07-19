Preliminary Q2 earnings show a 19.0% decline in sales, totaling EUR 260.4 million.

EBITDA for Q2 was EUR 13.2 million, impacted by one-off expenses of EUR 4.1 million.

The FoodService division experienced a significant slowdown, with sales dropping from minus 20.2% to minus 27.8%.

TAKKT adjusted its 2024 forecast, now expecting organic sales growth between minus 12% to minus 17% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.3% to 8.3%.

The weak performance in the FoodService division may affect its valuation, increasing the risk of impairment.

TAKKT will publish its half-year report for 2024 on July 25.

The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2024, at TAKKT is on 25.07.2024.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 11,230EUR and was down -3,11 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.392,83PKT (-0,78 %).





