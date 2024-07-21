    checkAd

     985  0 Kommentare VARTA AG Unveils Financial Overhaul via StaRUG Proceedings

    VARTA AG embarks on a financial overhaul, initiating StaRUG proceedings and informing the Stuttgart court. With ongoing talks with creditors and investors, the company eyes debt reduction and delisting.

    Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand - dpa
    • VARTA AG announces financial reorganization with StaRUG proceedings - Company notifies local court of Stuttgart of restructuring project - Negotiations with financial creditors and potential investors ongoing - Two proposals for financial restructuring received - Restructuring plan includes debt reduction and delisting of shares - Annual financial statements for 2023 delayed until second half of August 2024

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Varta is on 12.08.2024.


    Varta

    ISIN:DE000A0TGJ55WKN:A0TGJ5


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
