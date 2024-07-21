VARTA AG Unveils Financial Overhaul via StaRUG Proceedings
VARTA AG embarks on a financial overhaul, initiating StaRUG proceedings and informing the Stuttgart court. With ongoing talks with creditors and investors, the company eyes debt reduction and delisting.
- VARTA AG announces financial reorganization with StaRUG proceedings - Company notifies local court of Stuttgart of restructuring project - Negotiations with financial creditors and potential investors ongoing - Two proposals for financial restructuring received - Restructuring plan includes debt reduction and delisting of shares - Annual financial statements for 2023 delayed until second half of August 2024
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Varta is on 12.08.2024.
