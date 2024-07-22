Boost Your Momentum: Achieve Lasting Progress Now!
Belimo's financial performance in the first half of 2024 showcases impressive growth and robust profitability, with net sales reaching CHF 473.5 million and a notable increase in EBIT and net income.
- Belimo achieved net sales growth of 9.7% in local currencies and 5.6% in Swiss francs, reaching CHF 473.5 million in the first half of 2024.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to CHF 93.0 million, with an EBIT margin of 19.6%. Net income rose to CHF 77.2 million, and earnings per share were CHF 6.28.
- Free cash flow was CHF 69.8 million, with net liquidity at CHF 57.6 million and an equity ratio of 75.3%.
- Belimo plans to continue its capex plan, with commitments for investments in property, plant, and equipment amounting to CHF 66.5 million.
- Net sales by market region: EMEA CHF 199.6 million, Americas CHF 219.2 million, Asia Pacific CHF 54.7 million.
- Belimo is optimistic about continued positive demand and has raised its full-year outlook, expecting sales revenue growth in local currencies to exceed the long-term average growth rate of 9%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at BELIMO Holding is on 22.07.2024.
