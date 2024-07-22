H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported preliminary sales revenues of EUR 675.6 million for the first half of 2024, down from EUR 699.6 million in HY1 2023.

EBITDA for the first half of 2024 increased to EUR 41.1 million, compared to EUR 39.4 million in the same period last year.

The second quarter of 2024 saw a decline in EBIT to EUR 4.9 million, down from EUR 10.6 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to high depreciation and operating expenses.

Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders for HY1 2024 was EUR 2.8 million, a decrease from EUR 3.7 million in HY1 2023.

The ChemPharm Sales segment contributed significantly to results, with an improved EBITDA of EUR 10.1 million in Q2 2024, despite lower sales of EUR 243.6 million for HY1 2024.

Operating cash flow was negative at EUR -5.9 million in Q2 2024, and total assets increased to EUR 988.5 million as of June 30, 2024, with an equity ratio of 46.3%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at H&R is on 14.08.2024.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,7850EUR and was down -3,14 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,24 % since publication.





