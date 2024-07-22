Vitesco Technologies Group AG reported preliminary Q2 2024 sales of €2,025 million, down from €2,442 million in Q2 2023.

Sales of electrification components are expected to be €316 million, a decrease from €354 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT for Q2 2024 is projected at approximately €82 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.0%, up from 2.9% in Q2 2023.

The company anticipates a free cash flow of -€388 million for Q2 2024, significantly worse than -€21 million in Q2 2023.

Full-year 2024 sales guidance is adjusted to around €8,100 million, down from a previous estimate of €8,300 to €8,800 million.

The adjusted EBIT margin for the full year is now expected to be roughly 4.0%, a decrease from the earlier forecast of 4.5% to 5.0%.

The price of Vitesco Technologies Group at the time of the news was 56,70EUR and was down -4,34 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.516,34PKT (+1,14 %).






