Vitesco Technologies Group AG Revises 2024 Outlook Amid Q2 Figures & Slow Auto Recovery
Vitesco Technologies Group AG has unveiled its preliminary Q2 2024 financials, revealing a notable dip in sales and a challenging outlook for the year ahead.
Foto: Vitesco Technologies
- Vitesco Technologies Group AG reported preliminary Q2 2024 sales of €2,025 million, down from €2,442 million in Q2 2023.
- Sales of electrification components are expected to be €316 million, a decrease from €354 million in the previous year.
- Adjusted EBIT for Q2 2024 is projected at approximately €82 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.0%, up from 2.9% in Q2 2023.
- The company anticipates a free cash flow of -€388 million for Q2 2024, significantly worse than -€21 million in Q2 2023.
- Full-year 2024 sales guidance is adjusted to around €8,100 million, down from a previous estimate of €8,300 to €8,800 million.
- The adjusted EBIT margin for the full year is now expected to be roughly 4.0%, a decrease from the earlier forecast of 4.5% to 5.0%.
The price of Vitesco Technologies Group at the time of the news was 56,70EUR and was down -4,34 % compared with the previous
day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.516,34PKT (+1,14 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-0,89 %
-4,86 %
-4,70 %
-12,42 %
-25,48 %
-5,86 %
ISIN:DE000VTSC017WKN:VTSC01
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte