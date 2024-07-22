Schaeffler AG revises its combined guidance for the full year 2024.

The revision includes earnings for the first nine months and assumes full consolidation of Vitesco Technologies Group AG from 1 October 2024.

The new guidance expects a combined adjusted EBIT margin of 5 to 8% (previously 6 to 9%) and a combined free cash flow before M&A activities of EUR 200 to 300 million (previously EUR 300 to 400 million).

The adjustment reflects the weak performance of the Bearings & Industrial Solutions division.

Preliminary figures show Schaeffler Group's Q2 2024 revenue at EUR 4,191 million, a 4.2% increase excluding currency translation effects, but with a lower EBIT margin of 4.9% (previous year: 7.1%).

Final results for Q2 2024 will be published on 6 August 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Schaeffler is on 06.08.2024.

The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 5,1950EUR and was down -1,75 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,96 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.510,88PKT (+1,11 %).





