    checkAd

     193  0 Kommentare Schaeffler AG Updates 2024 Full-Year Guidance: What Investors Need to Know

    Schaeffler AG has updated its full-year 2024 outlook, factoring in the first nine months' earnings and the anticipated consolidation of Vitesco Technologies Group AG from October.

    Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
    • Schaeffler AG revises its combined guidance for the full year 2024.
    • The revision includes earnings for the first nine months and assumes full consolidation of Vitesco Technologies Group AG from 1 October 2024.
    • The new guidance expects a combined adjusted EBIT margin of 5 to 8% (previously 6 to 9%) and a combined free cash flow before M&A activities of EUR 200 to 300 million (previously EUR 300 to 400 million).
    • The adjustment reflects the weak performance of the Bearings & Industrial Solutions division.
    • Preliminary figures show Schaeffler Group's Q2 2024 revenue at EUR 4,191 million, a 4.2% increase excluding currency translation effects, but with a lower EBIT margin of 4.9% (previous year: 7.1%).
    • Final results for Q2 2024 will be published on 6 August 2024.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Schaeffler is on 06.08.2024.

    The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 5,1950EUR and was down -1,75 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,96 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.510,88PKT (+1,11 %).


    Lesen Sie auch

    Schaeffler

    -0,39 %
    -4,69 %
    -3,41 %
    -14,52 %
    -2,80 %
    -29,10 %
    -16,74 %
    -61,54 %
    -63,96 %
    ISIN:DE000SHA0159WKN:SHA015





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Schaeffler AG Updates 2024 Full-Year Guidance: What Investors Need to Know Schaeffler AG has updated its full-year 2024 outlook, factoring in the first nine months' earnings and the anticipated consolidation of Vitesco Technologies Group AG from October.

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer