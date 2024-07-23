Porsche AG Revises 2024 Financial Forecast: What You Need to Know
Porsche is revising its 2024 financial outlook due to a critical shortage of special aluminium alloys, triggered by flooding at a key supplier's facility. This shortage may disrupt production across all vehicle series.
Foto: Marijan Murat - dpa
- Porsche is adjusting its forecast for the financial year 2024 due to a significant supply shortage of special aluminium alloys.
- The supply shortage is caused by the flooding of a production facility of an important European aluminium supplier, declared as a force majeure event.
- The shortage affects body components made of aluminium used in all Porsche vehicle series, potentially leading to production impairments and shutdowns.
- New forecast figures for 2024: return on sales between 14% and 15%, sales revenues between €39 and €40 billion, automotive net cash flow margin between 7% and 8.5%, automotive EBITDA margin between 23% and 24%, and automotive BEV share between 12% and 13%.
- The Half Year Financial Report 2024 will be published on 24 July 2024.
- Definitions of key figures can be found in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2023, available on Porsche's investor relations website.
