Porsche SE Confirms 2024 Group Profit Forecast
Porsche AG has revised its 2024 outlook, projecting robust sales and profitability. Meanwhile, Porsche SE's financial performance remains closely tied to its stakes in both Porsche AG and Volkswagen AG.
- Porsche AG updated its forecast for 2024, expecting sales revenues of 39-40 billion euros and an operating return on sales of 14-15%.
- Porsche SE's group result after tax is influenced by its 12.5% equity investment in Porsche AG and the result after tax at the level of Porsche AG Group.
- Volkswagen AG holds more than 75% of Porsche AG's subscribed capital, and Porsche SE's group result after tax is also influenced by its 31.9% equity investment in Volkswagen AG.
- Porsche SE confirms its earnings forecast for 2024, expecting a group result after tax in the range of 3.5-5.5 billion euros.
- Porsche SE also confirms the existing forecast for net debt in the range of 5.0-5.5 billion euros.
- The announcement was made by Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and disclosed as inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
