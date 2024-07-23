Organic sales growth of +7.0% to CHF 2.16 billion, supported by mid-single-digit price increases and solid volume/mix growth of +0.9%

EBIT margin increased to 13.5% (previous year 12.2%), with an EBIT of CHF 292.3 million, driven by efficiency gains and price increases

All regional segments show positive growth, with Europe at +9.3%, North America at +3.0%, and Rest of the World at +10.0%

Strong direct-to-consumer business performance with double-digit growth (+15.8%) driven by demand for gifting and personalization

Continued progress in sustainability, aiming for 100% of cocoa products sourced via sustainability programs by 2025 and setting science-based reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions

New share buyback program of CHF 500 million starting August 2, 2024, with the intention to propose capital reduction at future Annual General Meetings

