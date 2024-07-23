Lindt & Sprüngli Partizipsch. Sees Strong Sales, Profits Surge; 2024 Outlook Upheld
In a robust financial performance, organic sales surged by 7.0% to CHF 2.16 billion, bolstered by price hikes and solid volume growth. The EBIT margin climbed to 13.5%, reflecting efficiency gains and price adjustments.
- Organic sales growth of +7.0% to CHF 2.16 billion, supported by mid-single-digit price increases and solid volume/mix growth of +0.9%
- EBIT margin increased to 13.5% (previous year 12.2%), with an EBIT of CHF 292.3 million, driven by efficiency gains and price increases
- All regional segments show positive growth, with Europe at +9.3%, North America at +3.0%, and Rest of the World at +10.0%
- Strong direct-to-consumer business performance with double-digit growth (+15.8%) driven by demand for gifting and personalization
- Continued progress in sustainability, aiming for 100% of cocoa products sourced via sustainability programs by 2025 and setting science-based reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions
- New share buyback program of CHF 500 million starting August 2, 2024, with the intention to propose capital reduction at future Annual General Meetings
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Partizipsch. is on 23.07.2024.
The price of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Partizipsch. at the time of the news was 11.380,00EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11.400,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.
ISIN:CH0010570767
