123fahrschule Hits €11M Sales & €0.5M EBITDA in H1 2023!
123fahrschule SE has set a new sales record with EUR 11 million in the first half of 2023, despite a challenging economic landscape. The company is gearing up for further growth with ambitious expansion plans.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- 123fahrschule SE reported sales of EUR 11 million and an adjusted preliminary EBITDA of EUR 0.5 million for the first half of 2023.
- The company set a sales record, slightly increasing sales compared to the same period of the previous year.
- EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was EUR 0.09 million, affected by numerous accounting changes.
- These accounting changes included optimizations in the accounting system and accelerated write-offs of customer receivables.
- The company expects to achieve an EBITDA of at least EUR 0.5 million (adjusted: EUR 1 million) for the entire year of 2024.
- The Management Board plans to open additional locations in Berlin, Cologne, and Hamburg and is considering a cash capital increase to finance this expansion.
