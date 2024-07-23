Hypoport SE reported a 30% increase in revenue for Q2 2024, reaching €111 million compared to €85 million in Q2 2023.

The company's EBIT for Q2 2024 was approximately €3.6 million, a significant improvement from a loss of €2.5 million in Q2 2023.

For the first half of 2024, revenue grew by 22% to €218 million, up from €179 million in H1 2023.

EBIT for H1 2024 was around €7.9 million, compared to a loss of €1.7 million in H1 2023.

The growth in revenue and EBIT was primarily driven by improved business performance in private mortgage finance.

Hypoport SE will release its final detailed half-year results on August 12, 2024.

