HYPOPORT SE: Double-Digit Revenue Growth & EBIT Surge in Q2 2024
Hypoport SE has achieved remarkable financial growth in Q2 2024, with a 30% revenue surge to €111 million and a significant EBIT turnaround. The first half of 2024 also saw impressive gains.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Hypoport SE reported a 30% increase in revenue for Q2 2024, reaching €111 million compared to €85 million in Q2 2023.
- The company's EBIT for Q2 2024 was approximately €3.6 million, a significant improvement from a loss of €2.5 million in Q2 2023.
- For the first half of 2024, revenue grew by 22% to €218 million, up from €179 million in H1 2023.
- EBIT for H1 2024 was around €7.9 million, compared to a loss of €1.7 million in H1 2023.
- The growth in revenue and EBIT was primarily driven by improved business performance in private mortgage finance.
- Hypoport SE will release its final detailed half-year results on August 12, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HYPOPORT is on 12.08.2024.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 341,60EUR and was down -0,81 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 341,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.466,22PKT (-0,43 %).
Lesen Sie auch
0,00 %
+2,54 %
+11,30 %
+37,27 %
+90,10 %
-30,94 %
+29,89 %
+1.438,01 %
ISIN:DE0005493365WKN:549336
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte