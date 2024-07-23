    checkAd

    KPS AG has revised its 2023/2024 financial forecast due to sluggish retail demand. Despite reporting €111.0 million in revenue and €3.6 million in EBITDA for the first nine months, the company anticipates a year-end revenue of €143-€149 million and an EBITDA of €5.4-€5.7 million.

    • KPS AG has adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2023/2024 due to weak demand in the retail sector.
    • The company reported revenues of €111.0 million and an EBITDA of €3.6 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year.
    • The revised forecast estimates Group revenue to be between €143 million and €149 million, with Group EBITDA expected to be between €5.4 million and €5.7 million.
    • After accounting for extraordinary write-downs and restructuring expenses, the adjusted Group EBITDA is projected to be between €10.8 million and €11.1 million.
    • KPS AG has seen an increase in new orders and customer acquisitions, but the positive effects will only partially impact the current financial year.
    • Full financial figures for the third quarter of 2023/2024 will be published on July 25, 2024.

    The next important date, Announcement of the figures for the 3rd quarter of 2023/2024., at KPS is on 25.07.2024.

    The price of KPS at the time of the news was 0,9400EUR and was up +1,29 % compared with the previous day.
    1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,9020EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,04 % since publication.


