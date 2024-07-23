KPS AG has adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2023/2024 due to weak demand in the retail sector.

The company reported revenues of €111.0 million and an EBITDA of €3.6 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

The revised forecast estimates Group revenue to be between €143 million and €149 million, with Group EBITDA expected to be between €5.4 million and €5.7 million.

After accounting for extraordinary write-downs and restructuring expenses, the adjusted Group EBITDA is projected to be between €10.8 million and €11.1 million.

KPS AG has seen an increase in new orders and customer acquisitions, but the positive effects will only partially impact the current financial year.

Full financial figures for the third quarter of 2023/2024 will be published on July 25, 2024.

The price of KPS at the time of the news was 0,9400EUR and was up +1,29 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,9020EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,04 % since publication.






