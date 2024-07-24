Nemetschek SE has expanded its outlook for FY 2024 following the acquisition of GoCanvas while confirming its organic guidance.

The company expects currency-adjusted organic revenue growth of 10% to 11% and annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of around 25% in 2024.

The acquisition of GoCanvas is anticipated to add approximately 3 percentage points to the forecasted revenue growth for FY 2024.

The EBITDA margin for 2024 is projected to be between 30% to 31%, but may be diluted by around 100 basis points due to GoCanvas' lower profitability and M&A-related costs.

In Q2 2024, Nemetschek's group revenue increased by 9.7% to EUR 227.7 million, while EBITDA rose by 9.5% to EUR 61.4 million, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 27.0%.

Detailed information on Q2 and H1 2024 performance will be provided on July 31, 2024, in the company's 6-month report and virtual earnings call.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 31.07.2024.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.289,48PKT (-0,91 %).





