Nemetschek SE Boosts 2024 Outlook After GoCanvas Acquisition, Reveals Q2-24 Preview
Nemetschek SE has revised its 2024 outlook upwards after acquiring GoCanvas, projecting a 10-11% organic revenue growth and a 25% rise in annual recurring revenue. The acquisition is set to boost revenue growth by 3%.
Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
- Nemetschek SE has expanded its outlook for FY 2024 following the acquisition of GoCanvas while confirming its organic guidance.
- The company expects currency-adjusted organic revenue growth of 10% to 11% and annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of around 25% in 2024.
- The acquisition of GoCanvas is anticipated to add approximately 3 percentage points to the forecasted revenue growth for FY 2024.
- The EBITDA margin for 2024 is projected to be between 30% to 31%, but may be diluted by around 100 basis points due to GoCanvas' lower profitability and M&A-related costs.
- In Q2 2024, Nemetschek's group revenue increased by 9.7% to EUR 227.7 million, while EBITDA rose by 9.5% to EUR 61.4 million, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 27.0%.
- Detailed information on Q2 and H1 2024 performance will be provided on July 31, 2024, in the company's 6-month report and virtual earnings call.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 31.07.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.289,48PKT (-0,91 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-0,69 %
-1,24 %
-2,35 %
+5,11 %
+48,41 %
+36,49 %
+63,45 %
+1.505,77 %
+7.621,58 %
ISIN:DE0006452907WKN:645290
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte