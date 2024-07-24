VT5 Acquisition's R&S Group Reports 15% Organic Sales Surge, Exceeds Expectations
R&S Group has posted impressive financial results for the first half of 2024, with net sales soaring to CHF 109.9 million, a 15% organic growth from the previous year. The company also saw a robust order intake and backlog.
- R&S Group reported net sales of CHF 109.9 million for H1 2024, reflecting a 15% organic growth compared to H1 2023.
- The company achieved an order intake of CHF 141.0 million, marking an 18% increase year-on-year.
- R&S Group's order backlog reached CHF 218.2 million at the end of June 2024, a 25% rise from the previous year.
- Operating performance in H1 2024 exceeded expectations, indicating strong business dynamics.
- A new production plant in Bochnia, Poland, is set to open in October 2024, slightly delayed due to machine delivery issues.
- R&S Group maintains its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting net sales growth above 12% and an EBIT margin around 20%.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
