    ALSO Holding AG remains optimistic about its 2024 targets, driven by strong H1 results. With a short-term EBITDA goal of 265-305 million euros, the company reported a solid H1 operating EBITDA of 106 million euros.

    • ALSO Holding AG confirms targets for 2024 based on H1 results.
    • Short-term EBITDA target set between 265 to 305 million euros.
    • H1 operating EBITDA of 106 million euros with a 2.1% EBITDA margin.
    • H1 cloud revenues reached 662 million euros, marking a 25% increase.
    • Generated revenues of 5.1 billion euros in H1, a 7% decline due to consumer spending restraint in Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands.
    • Achieved a cash position of 643 million euros and a free cash flow of 173 million euros, positioning the company well for future market opportunities.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at ALSO Holding is on 24.07.2024.


