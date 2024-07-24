ALSO Sets Ambitious 2024 Targets After Strong H1 Performance
ALSO Holding AG remains optimistic about its 2024 targets, driven by strong H1 results. With a short-term EBITDA goal of 265-305 million euros, the company reported a solid H1 operating EBITDA of 106 million euros.
- ALSO Holding AG confirms targets for 2024 based on H1 results.
- Short-term EBITDA target set between 265 to 305 million euros.
- H1 operating EBITDA of 106 million euros with a 2.1% EBITDA margin.
- H1 cloud revenues reached 662 million euros, marking a 25% increase.
- Generated revenues of 5.1 billion euros in H1, a 7% decline due to consumer spending restraint in Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands.
- Achieved a cash position of 643 million euros and a free cash flow of 173 million euros, positioning the company well for future market opportunities.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ALSO Holding is on 24.07.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,40 %
-0,89 %
-13,38 %
+8,84 %
+31,81 %
-6,12 %
+88,54 %
+522,66 %
ISIN:CH0024590272WKN:A0JJW1
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte