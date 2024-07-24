Cicor Group Thrives: Strong Performance Amidst Tough Market Conditions
In the first half of 2024, Cicor Group experienced remarkable growth, with net sales soaring to CHF 231.3 million, marking a 16.1% increase from the previous year. Despite acquisition challenges, profits surged.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Group achieved significant growth in the first half of 2024, with net sales reaching CHF 231.3 million, a 16.1% increase from the previous year.
- Despite negative one-off effects from acquisitions, the operating margin remained constant at 10.7%, and EBITDA rose by 15.9% to CHF 24.7 million.
- Newly acquired companies contributed 22.1% to sales growth, while organic sales decreased by -4.4% due to weak demand in the industrial electronics market and delays in aerospace and defence projects.
- The net profit increased by 53.9% to CHF 11.9 million, with earnings per share rising to CHF 2.69 from CHF 1.74 in the previous year.
- The acquisitions of STS Defence Ltd, TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd., and Evolution Medtec Srl have strengthened Cicor's market position in aerospace, defence, and medical technology sectors.
- The outlook for the second half of 2024 remains positive, with expected annual sales between CHF 470 and 510 million and an EBITDA of CHF 50 to 60 million.
