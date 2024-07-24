Rheinmetall AG significantly increased sales by around 49% to €2,234 million and operating earnings by around 111% to €271 million in Q2 2024.

Both sales and operating earnings exceeded market expectations of €2,064.1 million and €226.2 million, respectively.

The operating profit margin rose to 12.1%, surpassing the consensus of 11.0%.

Positive financial performance was driven by early sales recognition in the Weapon and Munitions division and higher sales from Rheinmetall Expal Munitions.

Strong order intake in Q2 2024, mainly from German procurement projects, increased Rheinmetall Nominations to €11.4 billion.

Management confirmed the full-year 2024 forecast with expected consolidated sales of around €10 billion and an operating earnings margin of 14-15%. Full financial figures for Q2 will be reported on August 8, 2024.

The next important date, Report on the 2nd Quarter, at Rheinmetall is on 08.08.2024.

The price of Rheinmetall at the time of the news was 507,40EUR and was up +3,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 504,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,67 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.420,00PKT (-0,68 %).





