STO Slashes 2024 Forecast, Admits Missing 2025 & 2027 Financial Targets
Facing a turbulent construction market, Sto SE & Co. KGaA has revised its 2024 financial outlook, slashing turnover and earnings projections. The company now foresees a turnover of €1.66 billion, down from €1.79 billion.
Foto: Patrick Seeger - dpa
- Sto SE & Co. KGaA has lowered its turnover and earnings guidance for the fiscal year 2024 due to unfavorable conditions in the construction industry.
- The company expects a turnover of approximately €1.66 billion for 2024, down from a previous forecast of €1.79 billion.
- Consolidated EBIT is now projected to be between €62 million and €82 million, significantly lower than the previous estimate of €113 million to €138 million.
- Sto anticipates that its medium-term goals for 2025 and 2027 will not be met, including a projected turnover of €1.9 billion for 2025.
- The board attributes the downturn to various factors, including high interest rates, reduced construction permits, and adverse weather conditions affecting outdoor work.
- An updated forecast for 2025 and medium-term goals will be announced by April 2025, reflecting ongoing challenges in the construction market.
The price of STO at the time of the news was 129,70EUR and was down -18,73 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 130,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,85 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.211,93PKT (-0,44 %).
