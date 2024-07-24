Sto SE & Co. KGaA has lowered its turnover and earnings guidance for the fiscal year 2024 due to unfavorable conditions in the construction industry.

The company expects a turnover of approximately €1.66 billion for 2024, down from a previous forecast of €1.79 billion.

Consolidated EBIT is now projected to be between €62 million and €82 million, significantly lower than the previous estimate of €113 million to €138 million.

Sto anticipates that its medium-term goals for 2025 and 2027 will not be met, including a projected turnover of €1.9 billion for 2025.

The board attributes the downturn to various factors, including high interest rates, reduced construction permits, and adverse weather conditions affecting outdoor work.

An updated forecast for 2025 and medium-term goals will be announced by April 2025, reflecting ongoing challenges in the construction market.

