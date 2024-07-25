101 0 Kommentare Thriving Amid Chaos: Our Solid Performance in a Volatile Market

In the first half of 2024, Bucher Industries faced a significant downturn in demand, especially in the agriculture sector, resulting in notable declines in order intake and sales. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a solid financial position with a double-digit operating profit margin and an improved equity ratio. The outlook for the second half of the year remains uncertain, with expectations of continued volatility and lower sales across most divisions.

