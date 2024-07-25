Thriving Amid Chaos: Our Solid Performance in a Volatile Market
In the first half of 2024, Bucher Industries faced a significant downturn in demand, especially in the agriculture sector, resulting in notable declines in order intake and sales. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a solid financial position with a double-digit operating profit margin and an improved equity ratio. The outlook for the second half of the year remains uncertain, with expectations of continued volatility and lower sales across most divisions.
- Bucher Industries experienced a decline in demand for its products and services in the first half of 2024, particularly in the agriculture sector, leading to a significant drop in order intake and sales compared to the previous year.
- The Group's order intake fell by 22.1% to CHF 1,236 million, while net sales decreased by 11.1% to CHF 1,724 million, with operating profit (EBIT) down 27.9% to CHF 178 million.
- Despite the downturn, the operating profit margin remained in the double-digit range at 10.3%, and the equity ratio improved to 61.9%, indicating a solid financial position.
- The return on net operating assets (RONOA) after tax was 19.1%, slightly below the target of 20%, but still above the cost of capital of 8%.
- The outlook for the second half of 2024 suggests continued volatility, with expectations of lower sales and operating profit margins across most divisions, particularly in agricultural machinery and Bucher Hydraulics.
- Bucher Municipal is projected to maintain sales in line with the previous year, while Bucher Emhart Glass anticipates only slightly weaker sales compared to the high levels of the prior year.
