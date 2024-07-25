Leonteq Unveils Impressive Half-Year 2024 Financial Results
Leonteq AG bounced back to profitability in the first half of 2024, posting a net profit of CHF 15.7 million. This turnaround was fueled by a significant 32% rise in net fee income, reaching CHF 117.9 million.
- Leonteq AG returned to profitability in H1 2024 with a net profit of CHF 15.7 million, driven by a 32% growth in net fee income to CHF 117.9 million compared to H2 2023.
- The company reported a total operating income of CHF 133.4 million, an 18% increase from H2 2023, despite a decline in net trading results to CHF 11.2 million.
- Lukas Ruflin, the CEO and founding shareholder, announced his intention to step down once a successor is appointed, with plans to join the Board of Directors thereafter.
- Leonteq maintained a strong capital base of CHF 871.4 million and recorded high platform activity, issuing a record 23,946 products and processing 146,409 client transactions.
- The company aims to grow full-year 2024 profits compared to 2023, focusing on diversifying revenue sources and enhancing its digital investing platform, LYNQS.
- Jasmin Koelbl-Vogt has been appointed as General Counsel, effective October 1, 2024, succeeding Ingrid Silveri, as part of changes in the Executive Committee.
