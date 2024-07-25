KPS Unveils Impressive Q3 Results for FY 2023/2024
In Q3 2023/2024, KPS saw a revenue dip to €35.1 million from €42.2 million last year, but boosted EBITDA to €5.2 million. Despite the revenue drop, strategic cost-cutting led to stronger earnings.
- Revenue for Q3 2023/2024 reached €35.1 million, down from €42.2 million in the previous year.
- EBITDA increased to €5.2 million in Q3 2023/2024, up from €1.4 million in the previous year, due to cost-cutting measures and reversal of provisions.
- KPS achieved earnings before taxes of €3.1 million and earnings after taxes of €2.2 million in Q3 2023/2024.
- The forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year has been adjusted, with expected Group revenue between €143 million and €149 million, and Group EBITDA between €5.4 million and €5.7 million.
- Adjusted Group EBITDA, excluding extraordinary write-downs and restructuring expenses, is expected to be between €10.8 million and €11.1 million.
- KPS is Europe's leading consultancy for digital transformation and process optimization in retail, offering modular and scalable solutions for end-to-end business processes.
The next important date, Announcement of the figures for the 3rd quarter of 2023/2024., at KPS is on 25.07.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
-5,05 %
-0,22 %
-2,59 %
-21,90 %
-52,90 %
-82,98 %
-87,76 %
-82,49 %
-68,78 %
ISIN:DE000A1A6V48WKN:A1A6V4
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte