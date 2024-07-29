Platform Group AG Acquires Dutch Luxury Giant Winkelstraat
The Platform Group AG has taken a significant step by acquiring a majority stake in Winkelstraat, a premier luxury platform in the Netherlands. This move aims to broaden Winkelstraat's international reach.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has acquired a majority stake in Winkelstraat, a leading luxury platform in the Netherlands.
- Winkelstraat connects over 350 luxury retailers and has been a market leader in luxury fashion and accessories for over 10 years.
- The platform sells products from more than 600 brands, including Chanel, Hèrmes, and Burberry.
- The integration of Winkelstraat will occur in two stages, starting with marketing products on TPG's platforms in September and implementing a joint software solution in November.
- The acquisition aims to expand Winkelstraat's international presence, as it currently generates 85% of its sales in the Netherlands.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 22 sectors and has made over 25 investments since 2020, achieving pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.
-1,14 %
-0,46 %
+4,10 %
+13,98 %
+73,84 %
-72,13 %
-70,61 %
-70,61 %
-68,81 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
