Avolta's H1 Turnover Soars 11%, Positive Momentum Continues into H2
Avolta has posted impressive financial results for the first half of the year, showcasing a robust 11.0% increase in turnover and significant gains in organic growth and EBITDA margin.
- Avolta reports a strong H1 turnover growth of +11.0% year-on-year, with CORE turnover at CHF 6,342.6 million.
- CORE organic growth rose by +7.1%, and the EBITDA margin increased by +40bps to 9.0%.
- EFCF grew by +29.3% YoY to CHF 213.5 million, and leverage decreased to 2.35x from 2.62x a year ago.
- Avolta launched a pilot program in Milan with Utu, allowing travelers to convert VAT refunds into vouchers redeemable in duty-free shops.
- Avolta's diversified global platform includes over 5,100 points of sale across 73 countries, and the company aims for continued strong financial performance and operational efficiency.
- The company expects 2024 organic growth and CORE EBITDA margin to be at the top-end of mid-term trends, with a goal for CORE turnover to grow at 5%-7% annually on average.
