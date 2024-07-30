Quarterly KPI Surge: Consistent Growth Unveiled!
SIG Group AG showcased a mixed performance in Q2 2024, with a notable 5.7% revenue growth at constant currency, rebounding from a stagnant Q1. Despite challenges, the company remains optimistic about its mid-term outlook.
Foto: SIG Group
- SIG Group AG reported a Q2 2024 revenue growth of 5.7% at constant currency, following 0% growth in Q1 2024, and a half-year revenue growth of 3.0%.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for Q2 2024 was 25.1%, a 360 basis point increase from Q1 2024, but a decrease from 25.7% in Q2 2023; the half-year adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.5%.
- The company updated its 2024 guidance, expecting revenue growth of around 4% and an adjusted EBITDA margin at the lower end of 24-25%.
- Revenue from the carton business grew by 6.7% at constant currency in H1 2024, while revenue from bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses declined by 12.2%.
- The Americas region saw a revenue decline of 4.1% in H1 2024, attributed to soft consumer demand and operational challenges in bag-in-box production due to a plant relocation.
- SIG confirmed its mid-term guidance, projecting revenue growth in the upper half of the 4-6% range and an adjusted EBITDA margin above 27%.
