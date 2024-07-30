Alzchem Group AG Boosts 2024 EBITDA and Margin Forecasts

Alzchem Group AG has raised its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2024 to over EUR 100 million, up from the original forecast of approximately EUR 90 million.

The EBITDA margin forecast has also increased from approximately 15.8% to over 17.5%.

The increase in EBITDA is attributed to stronger growth and a shift in the product mix towards Specialty Chemicals.

Group sales expectations remain unchanged at around EUR 570 million for 2024.

Other financial indicators, including inventories, inventory intensity, and equity ratio, are also expected to remain stable or grow strongly.

The announcement was made on July 30, 2024, in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 01.08.2024.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 47,10EUR and was down -1,57 % compared with the previous day.





