    Salzgitter Group Revises 2024 Sales & Earnings Forecast: What Investors Need to Know

    Facing economic headwinds, Salzgitter Group has revised its 2024 financial outlook, lowering sales, EBITDA, and pre-tax profit expectations due to sluggish recovery, high energy costs, and project delays.

    • Salzgitter Group has adjusted its sales and earnings guidance for the financial year 2024.
    • Projected sales are now €10 billion, down from the previous estimate of around €10.5 billion.
    • Expected EBITDA has been revised to between €400 million and €500 million, reduced from €550 million to €625 million.
    • The pre-tax result is now anticipated to be at breakeven, compared to the earlier forecast of €100 million to €175 million.
    • The return on capital employed (ROCE) is expected to be significantly lower year-on-year, whereas it was previously projected to be marginally below the prior year's level.
    • The adjustments are influenced by slow economic recovery in Germany, high energy costs, and delays in infrastructure projects.

    The next important date, Analyst event, at Salzgitter is on 12.08.2024.

    The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 16,145EUR and was down -1,37 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,810EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,07 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.230,49PKT (+0,88 %).


    Salzgitter

    -0,81 %
    -4,07 %
    -17,58 %
    -32,02 %
    -45,17 %
    -55,25 %
    -17,69 %
    -42,84 %
    -89,00 %
    ISIN:DE0006202005WKN:620200





    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar