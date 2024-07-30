Salzgitter Group Revises 2024 Sales & Earnings Forecast: What Investors Need to Know

Salzgitter Group has adjusted its sales and earnings guidance for the financial year 2024.

Projected sales are now €10 billion, down from the previous estimate of around €10.5 billion.

Expected EBITDA has been revised to between €400 million and €500 million, reduced from €550 million to €625 million.

The pre-tax result is now anticipated to be at breakeven, compared to the earlier forecast of €100 million to €175 million.

The return on capital employed (ROCE) is expected to be significantly lower year-on-year, whereas it was previously projected to be marginally below the prior year's level.

The adjustments are influenced by slow economic recovery in Germany, high energy costs, and delays in infrastructure projects.

