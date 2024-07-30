ENCAVIS AG: H1 2024 Preliminary Results Fall Short of Last Year's Performance

Preliminary results for the first half of 2024 show a decrease in electricity production by around 4.5% to approximately 1,656 GWh.

Operating net revenue decreased by around 9% (EUR -20.5 million) to approximately EUR 205.7 million.

Adjusted operating EBITDA decreased by around 17% (EUR -25.6 million) to approximately EUR 126.1 million.

Adjusted operating EBIT decreased by around 30% (EUR -28.2 million) to approximately EUR 65.3 million.

Operating cash flow decreased by around 15% (EUR -17.5 million) to approximately EUR 96.0 million.

The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 of Encavis AG can be found on their website.

The next important date, Release of the press release for the Q2/6M 2024 interim report after market close, at ENCAVIS is on 14.08.2024.

The price of ENCAVIS at the time of the news was 17,035EUR and was down -0,03 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.216,31PKT (+0,33 %).





