ENCAVIS AG: H1 2024 Preliminary Results Fall Short of Last Year's Performance
Preliminary figures for H1 2024 reveal a 4.5% drop in electricity production to 1,656 GWh, with significant declines in revenue, EBITDA, EBIT, and cash flow. Encavis AG's full report is available online.
Foto: Encavis
- Preliminary results for the first half of 2024 show a decrease in electricity production by around 4.5% to approximately 1,656 GWh.
- Operating net revenue decreased by around 9% (EUR -20.5 million) to approximately EUR 205.7 million.
- Adjusted operating EBITDA decreased by around 17% (EUR -25.6 million) to approximately EUR 126.1 million.
- Adjusted operating EBIT decreased by around 30% (EUR -28.2 million) to approximately EUR 65.3 million.
- Operating cash flow decreased by around 15% (EUR -17.5 million) to approximately EUR 96.0 million.
- The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 of Encavis AG can be found on their website.
The next important date, Release of the press release for the Q2/6M 2024 interim report after market close, at ENCAVIS is on 14.08.2024.
The price of ENCAVIS at the time of the news was 17,035EUR and was down -0,03 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.216,31PKT (+0,33 %).
